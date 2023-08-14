Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Increased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.92. The stock had a trading volume of 575,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,311. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at $203,913,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at $203,913,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,292,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,002 shares of company stock worth $44,049,408. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

