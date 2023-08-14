Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Director Sells $68,143.53 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MC traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 405,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,628. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 143.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

