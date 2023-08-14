Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,558 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,408,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,097,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded down $3.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $540.04. 460,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $533.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.79. The company has a market cap of $208.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

