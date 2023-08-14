Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,941,000 after purchasing an additional 297,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.77. 488,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,085. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.70.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
