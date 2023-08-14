Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.99 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 5.9% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $24,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 806,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 260,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.54. 85,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,096. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

