Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 20,450 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) by 199.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 968.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 96,005 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nikola by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 251,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 93,443 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 60,349 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Nikola by 148.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nikola by 102.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,728,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,639 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nikola news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nikola news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,428 shares of company stock valued at $173,319 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Nikola Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,945,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,757,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

