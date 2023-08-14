Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.22

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 178125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.
Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 478.3 kilometer square located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.
