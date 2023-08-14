MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ (MLTX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.25% from the company’s previous close.

MLTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.86. 109,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,293. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,400,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

