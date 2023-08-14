Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £299 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Tilley bought 46 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 650 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of £299 ($382.11).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 56 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 551 ($7.04) per share, with a total value of £308.56 ($394.33).

LON:MAB1 traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 600 ($7.67). The stock had a trading volume of 19,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,134. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 406.64 ($5.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,005 ($12.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £342.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,739.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 624.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 668.92.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

