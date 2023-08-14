Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Down to $41.69

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.69, but opened at $40.54. Mosaic shares last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 222,743 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Mosaic Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after buying an additional 1,378,285,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

