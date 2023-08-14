Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 669,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 564,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MVLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of Movella in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Movella in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 61,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 61,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 17,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $26,247.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 89,022 shares of company stock worth $145,762. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Movella during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movella in the second quarter worth $267,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Movella in the second quarter worth $104,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movella in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movella in the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MVLA traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,145. Movella has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

