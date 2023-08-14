Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Sells 14,210 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,621,458 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

