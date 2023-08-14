Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Sells 15,064 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease accounts for 2.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 19,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,295 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $28,358,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,308 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $11,934,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 704.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 642,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 562,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. 144,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.84%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

