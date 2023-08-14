Nano 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $87.64 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,330.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00279144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.11 or 0.00777519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.12 or 0.00542356 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00059647 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00121297 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

