Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 5.4%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.50. 352,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,510,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $531.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 592,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after buying an additional 383,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 154,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

