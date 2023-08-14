Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $50.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

