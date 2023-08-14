National Bank Financial Boosts CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$4.75

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CESDF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions to C$4.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 7.7 %

About CES Energy Solutions

CESDF traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. 30,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.