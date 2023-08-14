National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,288,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 6,372,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,864.7 days.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.61. 726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,895. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $81.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 17.58%.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.7496 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

