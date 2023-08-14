Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $16,915.64 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00186861 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028865 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021422 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

