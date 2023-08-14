Navcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,704.50 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and $17,704.50 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

