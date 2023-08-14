Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 557 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 43.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 16,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 52.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $263.00. The company had a trading volume of 592,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,883. The company has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

