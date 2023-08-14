Nelson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,505. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.