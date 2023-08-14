Nelson Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35,920.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $138.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,942. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average is $145.79. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.