Nelson Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $564.36. The company had a trading volume of 156,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,941. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $250.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.