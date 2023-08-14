Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $11.32 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. 1,908,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,021,869. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

