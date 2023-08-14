Nelson Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 65,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,277. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

