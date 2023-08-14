Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Newmark Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.
Newmark Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NMRK stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 50.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 63,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,820,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,086,000 after acquiring an additional 265,615 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Newmark Group Company Profile
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
