Newport Trust Co Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Newport Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,241 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises about 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $170,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,093 shares of company stock worth $1,924,016. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.13. 320,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average of $133.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

