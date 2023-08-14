Newport Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,081,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,028 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.21% of Valvoline worth $72,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Valvoline by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valvoline

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.