Newport Trust Co Sells 10,414 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Newport Trust Co lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,063,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,053,000 after buying an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.64. 2,249,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,717,264. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

