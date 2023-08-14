Newport Trust Co Sells 10,471,441 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,733,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,471,441 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 1.7% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.68% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $615,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,041,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,666,740. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

