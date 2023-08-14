News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Guggenheim

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

News Price Performance

NWSA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,062. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. News has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in News by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in News by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in News by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of News by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

