News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Guggenheim

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NWSA
News Price Performance
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in News by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in News by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in News by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of News by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than News
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.