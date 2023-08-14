NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 286,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NexImmune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 374,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.22. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Get NexImmune alerts:

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NexImmune

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth $352,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 496.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 149,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 124,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 82.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 103,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.