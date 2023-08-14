NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 89014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

NexOptic Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.33.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

