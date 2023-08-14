Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Position Decreased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 1.2% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Nexstar Media Group worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,645. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.72. 184,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,493. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

