Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $86.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

