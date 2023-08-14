Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $278,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $484.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.82. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

