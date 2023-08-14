Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $38.97 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

