Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 916 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,794,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.