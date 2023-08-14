Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,508,000 after purchasing an additional 122,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOE opened at $140.17 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

