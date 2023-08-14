Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 519.9% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 95,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after buying an additional 80,169 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 30.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.98. 1,208,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.



