Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.62 and its 200-day moving average is $303.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

