Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.9% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.00. 2,096,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,401,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.08.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

