Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Purchases 527 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,849. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.99. 191,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,015. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.