Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 190,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,232. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average of $109.81.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.21%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

