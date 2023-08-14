Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,092 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 3.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,648 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $138,794,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SLB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.43. 2,053,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,802,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

