Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider David Crombie Sells 40,657 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) insider David Crombie sold 40,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $187,022.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nine Energy Service Stock Down 5.2 %

NINE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,986. The stock has a market cap of $155.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 45.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 46.4% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,688,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 851,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 46,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.