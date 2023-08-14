NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $12.40. NIO shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 6,957,799 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NIO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

