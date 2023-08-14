Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up 1.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.21. 226,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,555. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $114.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

