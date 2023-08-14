Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,186 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 16,051 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises about 0.6% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.12. 758,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

